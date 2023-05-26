UN Seminar: United Nations must listen to the people

The Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano is representing Gibraltar at the United Nations Regional Seminar on Decolonisation which opened on Wednesday. On this occasion, the event was held in Bali, Indonesia and comes to a close today 26 May.

Indonesia is hosting the seminar as one of the 29 countries that sits on the so-called Committee of 24, which is tasked with the decolonisation of the 17 Non Self Governing Territories that remain in the world.

