Plans for 9.2 inch gun filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER
An application to recover, restore and assemble all pieces of the 9.2 inch gun currently in situ at Brewery Crusher and erect those at Levant Battery has been filed with the Town Planner.
In February 2022, the Ministry for Heritage removed the 9.2-inch gun barrel, carriage and pedestal from the Metalrok Eco Park to a holding and restoration area at Brewery Crusher and was carried out in two phases, described as a ‘complex procedure.’
05-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR