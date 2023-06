It has been 20 years since Head Coach Sally Holmes hosted her first Competition in the sport of Rhythmic Gymnastics on the Rock.

The GRGA has slowly over the years been growing steadily and is now one of the most established and successful sport in Gibraltar, having had a Rhythmic Gymnast represent Gibraltar under the Great Britain Flag at the 2012 Olympics and 5 gymnasts at the Commonwealth Games.

05-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR