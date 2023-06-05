“City State of Gibraltar” holds the key

Sir Joe Bossano made an impassioned plea for recognition of the “City State of Gibraltar” in his recent address to the United Nations Seminar in Bali. This will serve to frame any debate on decolonisation which is surely set to follow the settlement of our departure from the European Union, one way or the other.

WARNING

The Minister for Economic Development’s warning to the UN that Gibraltar would rather remain on its list for ever rather than become part of Spain is a powerful argument which reveals the obvious strength of feeling on the issue. Sir Joe has never been one to mince his words on anything but the clear logic of the exposition of Gibraltar’s case to an international audience cannot simply be ignored or brushed aside.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR