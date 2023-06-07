Completion of complex Lathbury Sports Complex project delivers for business, for sports, for workers and for generations of Gibraltarians

- Public sports facility subsidised by local private investment - Local business of international importance demonstrates confidence in Gibraltar’s economy - Holistic planning represents biggest overhaul of Gibraltar’s infrastructure for decades

Yesterday afternoon, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, inaugurated the state of the art Lathbury Sports Complex, a massive achievement that simultaneously demonstrates the strategic forward planning of the Government and reinforces the resilience of Gibraltar’s economy in globally turbulent times.

07-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR