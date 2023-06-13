Gibraltar belongs to the Gibraltarians, Picardo tells UN

In a speech dedicated to the children of Gibraltar, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo defended the right of the Gibraltarians to determine their own future before the Committee of 24 of the United Nations yesterday. He arrived in New York on a lightning mission, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia who has stayed behind for an extra day of meetings.
The Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence of Colonial Countries and Peoples, otherwise known as the Committee of 24, listened attentively but once again failed to deal effectively with Gibraltar.
