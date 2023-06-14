The Gibraltar Disability Society, working closely with the Gibraltar Parasports Association, are proud to have provided funding for 10 multi-sports wheelchairs. Thanks also to a donation from the Peter J Isola Foundation a total of 13 sports wheelchairs have now arrived in Gibraltar.

These multi-sports chairs do not only allow wheelchairs users to participate in a variety of sports, but can also be used by non-wheelchair users with or without disabilities. The Disability Society, along with the Peter J Isola Foundation, are proud to have funded the first specific pieces of equipment that allow persons with physical disabilities to have inclusion in local sports.

