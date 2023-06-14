Progress on affordable housing projects
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 - 10:09
Any property which becomes available in either of these two estates and is allocated in the future, will increase by 25% from the original price in order to cover the increased cost the construction industry has suffered worldwide since the project commenced. Prices will remain unaffected for those who have already entered into their Reservation Agreements.
