Progress on affordable housing projects

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that they are now in a position to enter into Purchase Agreements with the purchasers of flats at Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews (Phase 1) so that they can commence payment of the monthly instalments towards their properties. Gibraltar Residential Properties will be contacting purchasers shortly to make arrangements for the Purchase Agreements to be entered into. Purchasers of the second phase of Bob Peliza Mews will commence payments of the monthly instalments once HMGoG completes the relocation of the entities currently on the site.