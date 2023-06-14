Progress on affordable housing projects

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 - 10:09

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that they are now in a position to enter into Purchase Agreements with the purchasers of flats at Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews (Phase 1) so that they can commence payment of the monthly instalments towards their properties. Gibraltar Residential Properties will be contacting purchasers shortly to make arrangements for the Purchase Agreements to be entered into. Purchasers of the second phase of Bob Peliza Mews will commence payments of the monthly instalments once HMGoG completes the relocation of the entities currently on the site.


Any property which becomes available in either of these two estates and is allocated in the future, will increase by 25% from the original price in order to cover the increased cost the construction industry has suffered worldwide since the project commenced. Prices will remain unaffected for those who have already entered into their Reservation Agreements.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR