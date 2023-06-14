Medallion of Distinction presented to David Liston

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on Monday presented the Gibraltar Medallion of Distinction to US Representative David Liston.
The presentation was made during a dinner in New York with members of the Gibraltar American Council. The decision to award the Medallion was taken in 2019, but logistical issues caused by the pandemic prevented its formal presentation until now.
The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Mr Liston for his continued service to Gibraltar in the United States of America. This included representing Gibraltar before the United Nations on two occasions as a consequence of the pandemic.
