THE KING’S BIRTHDAY AND GIBRALTAR

Next Saturday, the King’s official birthday will be marked in London by the spectacular Trooping of the Colour parade in London, with over 1400 soldiers taking part, 200 horses and 400 musicians. This year the Welsh Guards will have the honour of trooping the colour and for the first time in 30 years, all five regiments of Foot Guards of the Household Division of the Army will be in attendance.

Here in Gibraltar, we will mark the King’s Birthday on Thursday 15th June with our own parade in Casemates Square at 10 am. While a smaller event than that in London it is, in my opinion, no less significant as it will reveal once again the historic links between the Sovereign and Gibraltar and, more important perhaps, the current bonds that join one people, geographically separated but in every other way inseparable.

I write this on the occasion of my third anniversary as Governor and Commander-in-Chief Gibraltar. The last three years have, to say the least, challenged us all in a way we might never have anticipated.

