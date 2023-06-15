Marlene Hassan-Nahon to leave Politics

“Now, with a heavy heart and a soul weighed down by a burden I cannot shake, I must accept that it is time to say farewell, at least for now, to this world that has been at the core of my being for so long. It is with great sorrow that I must announce that I will not be standing at the next general election” she read out in a statement at the Together Gibraltar Headquarters office.Since joining politics some 10 years ago, Marlene detailed that she had done everything in her power to present a political option based on values close to her heart; these being honesty, empathy, equality in diversity and social justice.

15-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR