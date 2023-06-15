Insensitive Argentine aircraft removed from Air Tattoo

An Argentine Air Force plane has reportedly been banned from the Royal International Air Tattoo after sensitivities were raised about its name, “Islas Malvinas”. This move will be understood in Gibraltar given the close affinity between the Rock and the Falkland Islands.

AIR FORCE

The Boeing 737-700 was originally British owned and had been sold to the Argentinian Air Force in 2020. The name was apparently changed in 2021 after the purchase had taken place, according to a report in the “Gloucestershire Live“ news website. It apparently took some weeks for the decision to be taken to drop the invitation to the aircraft in question. The participation of the Argentine transport aircraft had originally been approved by the Ministry of Defence.

