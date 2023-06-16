Morrisons strike is longest continuous strike by Unite in Gibraltar – when will it end?

by MEGAN STRINGER It has now been over four months since Morrisons employees who are members of Unite the Union Gibraltar commenced strike action on January 30th 2023 over a pay dispute. In what started out as a 24-hour strike, the strike has now marked over 100 days, and has developed into the longest continuous strike action by Unite in Gibraltar.

The strike commenced after Morrisons employees were offered a 20p pay increase, but was rejected outright by Unite’s membership. The overall initial aim of striking members was to achieve parity to their UK counterparts, who are on £10.20 per hour.Unite the Union’s Christian Duo said that the situation currently is that the strike action is still ongoing, but they are currently engaging with the employer.

