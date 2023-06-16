Despite “Communist” Spanish Ambassador little change at UN

It is not often that a Spanish diplomat gives up his post and becomes a “communist”. This is bluntly put, of course, but the underlying basis of that statement is true. Madrid’s Ambassador to the UN had thrown in his lot with Sumar, the new leftist party in Spain.

Ambassador Agustin Santos Maraver, whose views have been described as “Trotskyist” in the Spanish press, did his duty on Gibraltar as the news broke in the media. It is not unusual for diplomats to enter the political fray in Spain. Alfonso Dastis was Spain’s Ambassador, or Permanent Representative, to the European Union before he became Foreign Minister with the Partido Popular, when one Margallo was booted out. Dastis was appointed by Rajoy, and is now back to being a diplomat. However, this other intrepid Ambassador will actually stand for election.

16-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR