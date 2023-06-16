Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics Gibraltar team at the Special Olympics World Summer Games arrived in Berlin on Thursday evening after a long 9 hour ride by coach from their host town base in Bavaria. Their time acclimatising came to an end with a team meal provided by the hosts and a very enjoyable 10-pin bowling session in the amazing facilities of the sports school in which they were staying.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday they were given a tour of the Bavarian Film Studios where such epics as Neverending Story and Das Boot were filmed and the team were allowed to go on various film sets including in the submarine set which provided the backdrop for the film Das Boot.

The team now look forward to settling in to their accommodation in the Park Inn Hotel in the middle of Berlin with initial meetings and training on Friday followed by the Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

