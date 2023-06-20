Application to construct a remote control boating pond in Commonwealth Park filed with Town Planner

The proposal is to repurpose the redundant chiller pit area that is situated outside of the south entrance to Kings Bastion Leisure Centre, which contained and housed the refrigeration equipment for the ice rink that closed a few years ago back in 2020.Leisure Management Services (Gib) Ltd, who are in possession of a service contract to maintain and operate the Kings Bastion Leisure centre on behalf of the Government noted in their statement for the proposed project, that as part of the contract they are constantly looking for ways they can build on services they supply to the public.

