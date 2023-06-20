DCM meets with Learner Ambassadors for Net Zero

Earlier on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister, met with representatives from Westside and Bayside who are Learner Ambassadors for Net Zero at No6 Convent Place. Minister for the Environment, John Cortes, and Energy Officer Catherine Walsh were also present at the meeting. The forum has been created as part of the Net Zero Delivery Body’s public engagement strategy.
The group of students were Kevagn Pereira, Lilly Mae Estella, Shanaya Nandwani, Erin Villa Quick, Aditya Dhanwani, Isabelle Ramos, Mikey Rugeroni and Abraham Greenburg. The intention is to incorporate representatives of other educational institutions into the group.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
20-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR