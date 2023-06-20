King’s Birthday Honours List 2023

Mr Albert Anthony MENA to be a Commander of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) to His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

Mrs Gail Nicole CARRERAS to be a Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to the Disabled Community in Gibraltar.

Dr Keith Leonard FARRELL to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to the Protection and Preservation of Gibraltar’s Heritage.

Mrs Suzanne ROMERO to receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) to Health in Gibraltar.

Assistant Commissioner Cathal YEATS to receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) to Policing in Gibraltar.

Inspector Alex ENRILES to receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal (OTPM) to Policing in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:

Professor Ian Roy CUMMING to the Health Service in Gibraltar.

Mrs Gaynor Claire VATVANI to Children with Communication Needs in Gibraltar.

