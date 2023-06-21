Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - 10:41

As the excitement mounts at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in advance of the Opening Ceremony on Saturday night, the serious business of sport began throughout Saturday with initial heats and divisioning details coming out during the day.


In the men’s futsal competition SO Gibraltar have been drawn in their group against SO Oman, SO Uruguay and most excitingly against the hosts top team, SO Germany 1. The matches start on Monday against Oman at 11 am, followed by Germany on Tuesday at 4:15 pm and Uruguay on Wednesday at 11 am. All games are played at the August-Bier-Platz pitches at the Olympic Stadium.

  • First time at the World Games for golfer Ivan Mannion Gomez as he practised on Friday at the Bad Saarow competition course.
  • Gibraltars first SO cyclist Francis Mauro warms up on Friday with his coach
  • JJ Buttigieg on the horse selected for him in the equestrian event
  • Zammit starts his bocce event
  • Nicholas Payas and Charles Zammit in their golf Level 1 Skills divisioning
