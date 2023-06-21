Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - 10:41
In the men’s futsal competition SO Gibraltar have been drawn in their group against SO Oman, SO Uruguay and most excitingly against the hosts top team, SO Germany 1. The matches start on Monday against Oman at 11 am, followed by Germany on Tuesday at 4:15 pm and Uruguay on Wednesday at 11 am. All games are played at the August-Bier-Platz pitches at the Olympic Stadium.
21-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Headlines
