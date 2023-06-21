Penalty points system for motorists now live in Gibraltar

Last month, the new penalty points system for drivers, which was announced by the Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban last year, came into force.

If a driver commits a specific traffic offence, it means that they will no longer only get a Fixed Penalty Notice (fine) and will in addition receive penalty points, which range from one to ten points, depending on how serious the offence is. They accumulate and remain valid for 3 years.Receiving 12 penalty points within any given 3-year period will mean that a person will automatically be disqualified from driving for 6 months. A lower threshold of 7 penalty points will apply to a person driving on a learner’s licence or who has held a full driving licence for less than 2 years.

