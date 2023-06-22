Special Olympics Gibraltar shines at World Summer Games

Special Olympics Gibraltar struck gold on Tuesday at the Special Olympics World Summer games in Berlin with their first medals of the games. First was Marvin Zammit who came in second in his 800m final but was promoted to the gold medal position when the first runner home was disqualified.

Meanwhile in a very similar situation Gino Francis came second in his 200m final after refusing to let the third place runner pass him and fought to the end to keep hold of second position. However again the leader was disqualified after the race leading to Gino claiming the gold medal.

Gibraltar’s first Special Olympics cyclist, Francis Mauro, did really well in his 5km divisioning event in the morning, coming in first after a sprint in the last 200 metres and then went on in the afternoon to claim silver medal in the final of the 15km road race.

In the bocce event Dorian Zammit won two matches 6:4 and 5:2 and narrowly lost one 4:5 in the morning before going on to claim the silver medal in his bocce singles event. His fellow bocce athlete, Miguel Rubio, came 5th in his division.

