Pride month commenced, and a member of the Defence Guard Service Romina Chipolina attended in celebration of the 30th anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality at City Hall hosted by His Worship the Mayor Christian Santos.

The LGBT rainbow flag was also raised at GDP Headquarters in the Naval Base on June 1st, the first day of Pride month. The flag will continue to fly throughout June.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

22-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR