Garcia Brexit talk to OBE Association

Dr Garcia gave an overview of the work of the Government over the years since the referendum vote in June 2016. He outlined the challenges and concerns that were met and overcome as Gibraltar navigated the route first to exit the European Union and then towards a treaty on the future relationship. The Deputy Chief Minister also explained how the first phase in the process entailed a series of bilateral commitments between Gibraltar and London in areas like market access, Heath and Education.The talk and questions lasted just over an hour.

22-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR