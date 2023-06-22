DISRUPTION EXPECTED FROM NEW EU BORDER SYSTEM

The transition to new EU electronic immigration systems later this year is expected to cause chaos at its land, air and sea external borders. This would evidently impact on Gibraltar also in the event of no treaty, but the concern is that it would have the same effect everywhere else including, for example, in the Port of Dover.

SYSTEMS

The new EU systems have been subject to delay after delay. They were, at one point, supposed to have been introduced in 2022 and then the target date of May 2023 was given. This did not happen last month and the latest target to emerge now points to the end of the year. There are two separate, but interconnected schemes, which are expected to come into force. These are the EU Entry Exit System, known as EES for short, and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, known as ETIAS.

