Government says, GSD’s track record on beaches is laughable and embarrassing

The Government’s historic investment in improving the experience for all beach users will not be masked by the GSD’s latest rant. The Government acknowledges the cultural, social and economic importance of Gibraltar’s beaches throughout the summer bathing season and has actively invested in an unprecedented programme of works and improvements over a number of years.

In relation to the works at Eastern Beach, the Government made its plans clear by way of a Press Release on 31st May 2023, which gave specific details of all main elements. These works have been completed according to those plans as outlined, and the Government is satisfied that beach users are able to fully enjoy access to and use of the beach.

23-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR