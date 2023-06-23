Westside School Student Art Exhibition Opens

The Westside School Student Art Exhibition officially opened yesterday in the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates Square.
This year's exhibition is an impressive showcase of creativity and skill, featuring a collection of artworks produced by a Year 13 Art cohort. The exhibition will be a celebration of students' hard work and artistic achievements throughout the past two academic years.
This collection of pieces represents a combination of diverse approaches to Fine Art, including drawing and painting/ digital art/ Installation work and printing. It also serves as an opportunity to introduce these young budding artists to the broader local arts community.
