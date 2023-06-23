UK MPs join waters patrol in military familiarisation
Friday, June 23, 2023 - 10:18
MILITARY
Visits to Gibraltar and other UK bases by Parliamentarians are a matter of course. These visits take place on the UK mainland itself as well as on overseas military installations. Clearly, Gibraltar is much more than just a base so there will have been plenty of issues that the visiting MPs probably found of interest. It is also helpful for the group to gain a better understanding of the wider issues facing Gibraltar and the concerns of the Government here.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023
- UK MPs join waters patrol in military familiarisation
- Westside School Student Art Exhibition Opens
- Government says, GSD’s track record on beaches is laughable and embarrassing
- CUSP works collaboratively with Government to address toilet vandalism issue at Westside School
- DISRUPTION EXPECTED FROM NEW EU BORDER SYSTEM
- OS 35 stern refloated next stage delicate removal operations
- Garcia Brexit talk to OBE Association