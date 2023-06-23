UK MPs join waters patrol in military familiarisation

The recent visit of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme to Gibraltar is probably no coincidence in the context of everything that is happening in the wider world at this moment in time. It may also have proved a useful opportunity to provide context on the separate defence discussions between the UK and Spain which, we are constantly advised by the Spanish press, have continued in parallel to the treaty negotiations.

Visits to Gibraltar and other UK bases by Parliamentarians are a matter of course. These visits take place on the UK mainland itself as well as on overseas military installations. Clearly, Gibraltar is much more than just a base so there will have been plenty of issues that the visiting MPs probably found of interest. It is also helpful for the group to gain a better understanding of the wider issues facing Gibraltar and the concerns of the Government here.

