John Adam Mascarenhas and his participation in the short film Referéndum

by MEGAN STRINGER
Earlier this month, a Gala held in Zaragoza featured an award ceremony which was held for the best short films made by the third and fourth year students of the San Jorge University, of the Audiovisual Communication degree, in different categories.
Gibraltarian composer and musician, John Adam Mascarenhas and his wife, Teresa were involved with a short film titled ‘Referéndum, which ended up winning five awards that night:
26-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR