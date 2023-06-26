GMBA and SGA attend the Official Celebration of His Majesty’s Birthday and Coronation in Morocco

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and Strait of Gibraltar Association attended the Official Celebration of His Majesty's Birthday and the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

At the gracious invitation of His Excellency Ambassador Simon Martin CMG, representatives from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and the Strait of Gibraltar Association attended the Official Celebration of His Majesty's Birthday and the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

