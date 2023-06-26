HASSAN NAHON’S DEPARTURE LIVENS UP PRE-ELECTION SCENE

The coming retirement of Marlene Hassan Nahon has removed the most popular Opposition politician from the coming general election. There had been an expectation that she would have thrown in her lot with the GSD but it is clear that this is now not going to happen.

SCRAMBLE
Hassan Nahon obtained more opposition votes in the 2019 general election than anyone else. It was an odd scramble for the seven Opposition seats. She polled 5639, in front of Damon Bossino 4868, then Daniel Feetham 4842 and in fourth place Keith Azopardi with 4711. This outcome was very odd for a number of reasons. This was the first time in many years that a third party erupted into the Parliament in this way, probably since 1980 when the then Joe Bossano came second overall but was the only member of the GSLP to get elected.

  Chief Minister and GSLP leader Fabian Picardo
    Chief Minister and GSLP leader Fabian Picardo
  Deputy Chief Minister and Liberal leader Dr Joseph Garcia
    Deputy Chief Minister and Liberal leader Dr Joseph Garcia