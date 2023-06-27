Gibraltar-UK trade at highest level in a decade

Trade between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, in both directions, has increased to £6.6 billion. This information has been released in the latest data made public by the Department of Business and Trade. Importantly, exports from Gibraltar to the UK rocketed up by nearly 16%.

There have for decades been no corresponding trade figures made public in Gibraltar from the local import and export customs goods data. The publication of the annual Abstract of Statistics, which was essentially a compendium of different data streams in one place has not happened for a considerable period of time. Instead, though, a huge volume of information is automatically released online. In any case, Gibraltar’s main trade with the United Kingdom is on services not in goods, and this is probably not easy to quantify.

