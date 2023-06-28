Gibraltar Fishing Club night competition held

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their first conger and white bream night competition of the season, last Saturday/ Sunday 24th /25th June at the Detached Mole. The event started at 8.30pm on Saturday, and concluded at 7am on Sunday morning.

A total of 19 anglers braved the relentless fresh to strong easterly winds to what ended as an above average competition.Notwithstanding rods being blown off their stands every time a gust of wind blew, anglers kept on going.The Gibraltar Fishing Club Spokesman said: “Once again our conger guru Mario Ramos did it again, with his six congers and other fish species including an African Grunt.

