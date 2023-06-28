Minister Daryanani opens Maritime Week Conference

Minster for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, yesterday opened Maritime Week Gibraltar at the Sunborn Hotel. On Monday, the Minister hosted a reception at the Convent to welcome delegates.

This is the third conference after its launch in June 2019 and will see people attending from Singapore, Maldives, Malta and other maritime jurisdictions.The Minister spoke of Gibraltar’s strategic location, the importance of the maritime industry and our maritime heritage.

28-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR