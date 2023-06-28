Airport sovereignty concerns stall treaty negotiation says The Times
The newspaper quotes the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, as having said that the Spanish have asked for “a regulatory framework over the management of the airport which implies Spanish jurisdiction, which is not something that Gibraltar can tolerate.” This echoes comments made by the Chief Minister only a few weeks ago when he warned that there had been no treaty agreed so far because the “ingredients of sovereignty” were emerging in the negotiations. However, the Governor has further told The Times that although the New Year’s Eve Agreement set sovereignty to one side, Spain has now reintroduced it.
