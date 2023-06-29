New Headteacher for Westside Secondary School

After a long and dedicated 43 year-long career, Mrs C M Barabich, Headteacher of Westside School, is retiring this coming September. Mrs Barabich’s tenure as Headteacher has seen Westside School transition into a new school building, herald in co-education, manage the realignment of key stages and face all the challenges that the pandemic presented.

With all these challenges came many opportunities, and Mrs Barabich and the 220-plus staff of Westside School have continued to make the most of these, always placing the needs and aspirations of their 1300-plus pupils at the centre of their professional efforts.

