Man the barricades: Is the Spanish right coming?

With Spain set to go to the polls next month, there is genuine concern in many quarters at a possible resurgence of the right wing Vox party. The impact on Gibraltar of their participation in a government led by the Partido Popular logically raises issues for people on both sides of the border.

DOORS

The recent municipal and regional elections in Spain have opened the doors for Vox to form part of the government in many parts of that country. Over 1.7 million Spaniards, or 7.2%, voted for Vox in those local elections. The party although in third place was still far behind the PSOE with 28.1% or 6.3 million votes. The victorious Partido Popular with 31.5% and over 7 million votes was even further ahead of them. But the dynamic of Spanish politics, split deeply between left and right since their Civil War, means that Vox will likely never win a general election there.

29-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR