Busy day for Development and Planning Commission as several applications approved

Members of the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) debated several developments on Thursday in a meeting that spanned several hours.

The first scheme on the agenda, a full planning application for a mixed-use development at 17 - 19 Devil's Tower Road and 5 Forbes Road was approved by majority, but not before members had a lengthy discussion.The outline planning was approved in October 2022 and was subject to a number of conditions which required ‘comprehensive design development’ to be submitted at the full planning stages, the Deputy Town Planner explained.

30-06-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR