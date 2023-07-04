Air traffic control issues need clearer explanation

Passengers flying from Gibraltar airport over the past few months have continued to suffer a degree of disruption for one reason or another. Flights have been affected by the weather, by industrial action and even lunch breaks and there have been both cancellations and lengthy delays.

FACILITY

Much of this is normal in any airport. However, Gibraltar’s airport is described as an MoD facility which allows civilian flights. This is regulated through a Commercial Use Agreement which was originally concluded when the GSD were in government, and continued by the GSLP/Liberal administration. It is through this agreement that the Ministry of Defence is contracted to provide services to the Gibraltar government, and so that the taxpayers of Gibraltar subsidise civilian operations.

