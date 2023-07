We would like to report that the meeting held at the John Mackintosh Hall last week by the Joint Pensioners Convention of Gibraltar (J.P.C.G.) was a resounding success.

Some 80 people attended to what was a packed Charles Hunt Room. This shows the strength of feeling of pensioners in Gibraltar to voice their concerns. It was an important reminder that there are over 5,500 pensioners in Gibraltar and that they need to be heard.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR