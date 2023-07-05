Government commemorates 80th anniversary of loss of General Sikorski

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has today commemorated the 80th anniversary of the loss of Polish wartime leader General Wladyslaw Sikorski.

On 4th July 1943, the Liberator Bomber carrying General Sikorski crashed into the sea immediately after take-off, killing 5 crew and 11 passengers, with its pilot as the sole survivor. General Sikorski was Poland’s Prime Minister in exile during a time of war, and was a source of inspiration and a rallying point for the Polish people.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR