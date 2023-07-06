Rotary Handover Dinner

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar held their annual Presidents’ Handover Dinner on Saturday 1st July at the Rock Hotel. Outgoing President Mary Jane Feeke handed over to Lyana Armstrong-Emery for the new year 2023/24.

In her farewell address Mrs Feeke thanked everyone for their support over the past year and announced that Rotary Club of Gibraltar had raised just under £38,000 to put directly back into the local community, as well as supporting international projects.The event was well attended with a number of distinguished guests including His Excellency Vice Admiral Sir David Steele; Her Worship, The Mayor Ms.Carmen Gomez and the Very Reverend Ian Tarrant, Dean of Gibraltar and Mrs Tarrant.

