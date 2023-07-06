GIBRALTAR WILL NEVER BE SPANISH - PICARDO TELLS UK MPs

The Chief Minister was quizzed in great detail and at length yesterday by MPs in the European Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons. In a tough message he told them that Gibraltar would never become part of Spain.

EUROSCEPTIC

The Committee is Chaired by 83 year old veteran eurosceptic Conservative MP Bill Cash. Some of the Committee Members are known Brexiteers so it came as no surprise they drilled down too on ideolgical issues which matter to them. A considerable amount of time was spent on the way in which the dual controls would actually operate. Mr Picardo refused to be drawn on the detail on the basis that the negotiations have not been concluded. But MPs continued to drill down on those details and wanted to know the consequences of operating both a Gibraltar immigration control and a Schengen immigration control at the same location.

