Minister Daryanani announces dates for Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2023

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, is delighted to announce that this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will take place from 17th to 19th November 2023. Once again, The Gibunco Group will be the headline sponsor for the 9th edition of this prestigious festival, having sponsored it from day one.

The festival will incorporate the very successful school program which last year saw world renowned authors visiting St Bernard’s lower primary and upper primary, Notre Dame, College of Further Education, Westside and Bayside schools.CEO of Gibunco, Mr John A Bassadone said: “I am personally very excited and privileged to be sponsoring the Gibraltar International Literary Festival for a 9th consecutive year. The Festival is something very close to the Bassadone family and I am proud to be able to uphold its legacy.

07-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR