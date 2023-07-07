New laws to tackle domestic violence

By Joseph Garcia, Jnr STUDENT WORK EXPERIENCE At a press briefing yesterday afternoon, Minister for Justice Samantha Sacramento and Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger gave details of the Domestic Violence Bill published in November 2022 and given assent by the Parliament in January 2023.

Minister Sacramento stated that under the new legislation all existing legislation would be amalgamated and a new area of criminality would be targeted in the form of ‘coercive control’.

