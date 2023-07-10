Temporary Land Reclamation Plans for the Eastside filed with Town Planner

 Monday, July 10, 2023 - 09:32

by MEGAN STRINGER
An application to create a temporary land reclamation within the line of the coastal protection works for the proposed Eastside project has recently been filed with the Town Planning department.
On the Town Planning portal as part of eGov, the application states it is for “advanced works to create a temporary land reclamation within the line of the coastal protection works forming part of the O/18038/22 supplemental outline planning permission NO 8365A dated 28 March 2023.”


The overall outline planning permission that was granted by the Development and Planning Commission last year was for a “proposed mixed development comprising residential, retail, commercial, private and public car parking and a new marina including reclamation works as well as a public green area, associated infrastructure and accompanying coastal protection works at the area located between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay known as The Eastside.”

