Temporary Land Reclamation Plans for the Eastside filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER

An application to create a temporary land reclamation within the line of the coastal protection works for the proposed Eastside project has recently been filed with the Town Planning department.

On the Town Planning portal as part of eGov, the application states it is for “advanced works to create a temporary land reclamation within the line of the coastal protection works forming part of the O/18038/22 supplemental outline planning permission NO 8365A dated 28 March 2023.”