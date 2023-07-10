Full speed ahead as the three new schools prepare to open next term

Teachers, Learning Support Assistants and other staff are hard at work behind closed doors at their new schools getting their classrooms and specialist rooms ready for school opening after the summer holidays.

The furniture is now mostly in place, and boxes and boxes of teaching and learning materials have been moved. Finishing touches will be made over the summer, inside the schools and in the pavements and other surrounding areas.Minister for Education John Cortes visited all three new schools this week - St Mary’s, Governor’s Meadow and Bishop Fitzgerald - to see the progress and thank the staff for their work.

