Calentita Day

A speech by Her Worship The Mayor, CARMEN GOMEZ I am very happy to have been asked to say a few words on what has become Gibraltar`s annual international food festival, which is aptly named “Calentita.”

I have visions of the late 1950`s in Gibraltar, of seeing the Calentita street vendor walking through our streets carrying a large round container on his head, which he would then rest on a small stool he carried, and then he would cut out a slice. It was a good source of protein known as the poor family`s staple, and can be traced back to the 16th century, when the Genoese migrants brought the recipe to Gibraltar long before British rule.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-07-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR