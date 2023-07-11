Calentita 2023

On Saturday, July 8th the annual Calentita festival took place, with food stalls in Piazza, the Boulevard and Campion Park. The event was well attended, with queues for all stalls throughout the course of the night.

Members of the public were able to purchase a range of cuisines, from Mexican to Japanese, bratwurst to Calentita, as well as pinchitos, Indian, asador, Asian fusion and pizza.Dessert stands ranged from brownies, ice cream, cookies and other tasty treats.Live music from bands and DJ’s were also present to liven up the atmosphere.

