Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer Cycle Cheque Presentation

They cycled for nine straight days for a distance exceeding 1200 kilometres and subsequently raised over £7000 for two very deserving local charities: Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar and Prostate Cancer Gibraltar.In response to a Panorama interview, cyclist Jimmy Alcantara emphasized the ‘rewarding’ nature of the gruelling cycle once he and the team returned to a jubilant and proud Gibraltarian public. In addition, The Panorama spoke to Louis Baldachino from Pancreatic Cancer Gibraltar who stressed the importance of events like these in ‘spreading awareness’ surrounding early pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

