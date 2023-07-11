Minister Daryanani welcomes Marella Voyager in Inaugural Call

The Vijay Daryanani welcomed the Marella Voyager ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar on Monday.
The Marella Voyager is the newest ship of the Marella Cruise fleet and can carry up to 2,000 passengers with additional crew members.
Marella Voyager arrived at the Gibraltar Port at 09:00hrs Monday morning and was due to report at 22:00hrs Monday night.
Minister Daryanani, accompanied by Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres, engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with Captain Derek Gray on board the cruise ship.
